Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-Can PMIs reprise their April surprise?

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook Last month, better-than-expected PMI surveys helped pep markets' mood and kept stocks levitating near recent highs. This time, economists are expecting another bullish take on the world from supply-chain managers and for services to again make up for lacklustre manufacturing.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 10:02 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Can PMIs reprise their April surprise?
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook Last month, better-than-expected PMI surveys helped pep markets' mood and kept stocks levitating near recent highs.

This time, economists are expecting another bullish take on the world from supply-chain managers and for services to again make up for lacklustre manufacturing. European and British surveys are due out in the morning. Asia, however, offered a mixed entree and perhaps a warning.

In Japan, manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in seven months while services hit record growth - cheery enough to encourage the rolling juggernaut that is the Nikkei to flirt with a ninth consecutive session of gains. Even that remarkable winning streak has been par for the course this year, though, after a similar run in March that now has the benchmark up 19% for the year and at 33-year highs.

A warning, however, came from Australia, where services growth slowed on the heels of an unexpectedly weak jobs report last week. Australia's currency has gone sideways for three months and its gains in January - when hopes ran high for China's reopening - have vanished. Aussie stocks are likewise in the doldrums as worries over demand hold down the iron ore miners and a margin squeeze weighs on the banks.

U.S. surveys are also due on Tuesday, although the focus there is firmly on the debt ceiling talks which are so far just that - talks - without a deal and with fewer than 10 days left until the government runs out of money. Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

Economics: U.S., Eurozone and British PMIs Speakers: BoE's Pill, Mann and Tenreyro appear before lawmakers. ECB's de Guindos, Villeroy and Enria

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023