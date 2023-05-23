Left Menu

Maha: 5 killed, 7 injured as truck hits SUV in Amravati

At least five members of a family, including two children, were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit a sports utility vehicle SUV in Maharashtras Amravati district, an official said on Tuesday.The accident occurred at around 11 pm on Monday on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road under the Khallar police station limits in Amravati, located nearly 650 km from the state capital Mumbai, he said.All the five deceased, including two children, a woman, and two men, belonged to the same family.

Maha: 5 killed, 7 injured as truck hits SUV in Amravati
At least five members of a family, including two children, were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 11 pm on Monday on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road under the Khallar police station limits in Amravati, located nearly 650 km from the state capital Mumbai, he said.

''All the five deceased, including two children, a woman, and two men, belonged to the same family. They were returning to Daryapur after attending a marriage ceremony at Anjangaon when the speeding truck rammed into the SUV from behind due to which it landed roadside,'' the official said.

The truck driver fled after the accident, he said. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Daryapur.

