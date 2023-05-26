Man held for smuggling gold paste worth over Rs 70 lakh at Jaipur airport

A passenger was detained at the Jaipur International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold paste valued at over Rs 70 lakh, officials said on Friday.

The passenger was intercepted by officials after his arrival from Sharjah, UAE on an AirArabia flight.

They said that a total of 1,144 grams of smuggled gold paste with an estimated value of Rs 70.69 lakh was seized from him, adding that the paste was hidden in his shoes and innerwear.

