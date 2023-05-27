Left Menu

I-T searches at premises linked to KM Kohinoor Group in Hyderabad

The residence of the Group's promoter Mohammad Ahmad Quadri at Banjara Hills and other premises in the city related to the company were also covered in the searches that began on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 11:23 IST
I-T searches at premises linked to KM Kohinoor Group in Hyderabad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Income Tax (I-T) department officials carried out searches at the offices of a prominent real estate company, KM Kohinoor Group in Hyderabad, sources from the department said. The residence of the Group's promoter Mohammad Ahmad Quadri at Banjara Hills and other premises in the city related to the company were also covered in the searches that began on Wednesday.

According to sources, the corporate office and site offices of the company were covered in the searches. Income-tax sleuths seized various documents like account logbooks, payment receipts, flats and plots sold to clients, hard disks and digital equipment from the company's offices and the residences of the firm's Managing Director. The Kohinoor developers' was established in 1993 by entrepreneur Mohammed Ahmed Quadri by developing residential properties in the city. The real estate company has expanded by making residential and commercial projects over the years.

Some of the upcoming projects of the real estate company are Kohinoor Western Park, Kohinoor Meadows, Kohinoor AQ City, Kohinoor Manoroopa, Kohinoor Avian City Phase II, Kohinoor Aura Gardens and Kohinoor Amwaj Park. The ongoing projects of the company are VNR's Aero City at Balapur, Kohinoor Goldstone in Banlaguda and Kings Kohinoor Tower in Mehdipatnam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023