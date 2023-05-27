Left Menu

Centre approves supplementary budget under National Health Mission for Maharashtra

Under National Health Mission (NHM) to strengthen the healthcare systems, the ministry has approved additional new posts for public health specialists, medical officers, staff nurses and other staff in Maharashtra.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 12:10 IST
The Centre has approved the supplementary budget under National Health Mission in the programme implementation plans (PIPs) for Maharashtra. The supplementary approval of Rs 652.13 crore for fiscal 2022-23 and Rs 1,618.54 crore for fiscal 2023-24 is approved for Maharashtra, according to a statement from the ministry of health and family welfare.

Under National Health Mission (NHM) to strengthen the healthcare systems, the ministry has approved additional new posts for public health specialists, medical officers, staff nurses and other staff in Maharashtra. Many new posts have also been recommended by the ministry under National Urban Health Mission to meet the healthcare needs of the urban population with a focus on the urban poor, by making available to them essential primary healthcare services and reducing their out-of-pocket expenses for treatment, the statement added.

Under the National Health Mission (NHM), the government provides financial and technical support to states/Union Territories to strengthen their healthcare systems for the provision of equitable, affordable healthcare to all its citizens based on requirements posed by the states in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs). NHM support is provided for the provision of a range of free services related to maternal health, child health, adolescent health, family planning, universal immunisation programme, and for major diseases such as tuberculosis, vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and Kala Azar, Leprosy, etc, the ministry said.

Other major initiatives supported under NHM include Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK), Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram (RBSK), implementation of free drugs and free diagnostics service initiatives, Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), teleconsultation services, ambulance services, PM National Dialysis Programme and implementation of national quality assurance framework in all public health facilities of all states/UTs including Maharashtra. According to the ministry, public health is a state subject, which is its primary responsibility to ensure the payment of salary of human healthcare professionals, including contractual employees with the respective state/UT government, including Maharashtra. (ANI)

