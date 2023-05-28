Left Menu

Road crash in UP leaves three dead

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:47 IST
Road crash in UP leaves three dead
  • Country:
  • India

An ambulance collided with a truck on the Bijnor-Muzzafarnagar road, leaving three people, including a patient, dead and four others injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the patient Rishipal was being taken in an ambulance from Haldor in Bijnor to a Muzaffarnagar hospital, SHO, Sunil Kasana told PTI.

Those killed in the incident included Rishipal (30), his wife Baby (28) and ambulance driver Subhash (26).

Four other injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

A probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023