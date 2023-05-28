Left Menu

4 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Prayagraj

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-05-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 11:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people, including three women, were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned near Chadgada turn in the Koraon area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night.

Those killed in the incident have been identified as Rita Devi (20), Suman Devi (28), Shivkumari (35) and Ashish (20), police said.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, a police official said, adding a hunt is on to nab the absconding tractor driver.

