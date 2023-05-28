Two killed as car rams into divider in UP's Maharajganj

Two men were killed and one was injured when their car crashed into a divider and overturned in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday. Kotwali Sadar SHO Ravi Kumar Rai said, ''Three people were headed to Pharenda from Maharajganj in their car. The vehicle hit a divider after losing control and overturned late on Saturday.'' Shivam Verma (25) and 23-year-old Abhinav Prajapati died on the spot while the third occupant, who suffered serious injuries, is undergoing treatment, Rai added.

The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been lodged, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)