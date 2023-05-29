Left Menu

Couple among four killed as vehicle rolls 300 feet down in J-K's Doda

PTI | Bhadarwah/Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:35 IST
Four people, including a married couple, died when a private car skidded off the road and rolled 300 feet down on the banks of river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday evening, officials said.

The accident took place at Raggi Nallah on the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway and the bodies of the deceased were fished out during a joint rescue operation by police and local volunteers after several hours of hectic efforts, they said.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom, who led the rescue operation, said the vehicle was on its way from Pul-Doda to Jammu, when its driver reportedly lost its control while overtaking another vehicle and skidded off the road and landed on the bank of Chenab after 300-feet fall.

''Bodies of four people were retrieved and one more was rescued in an injured condition and shifted to Government Medical College, Doda,'' the officer said.

He said preliminary investigation suggested overspeeding as the reason for the accident.

The officials identified the deceased as Om Prasad (60), his wife Roda Devi (52) and elder brother Ved Prakash (67) of Gajoth-Bhalla, and their relative Raj Kumari (56) of Bharasu village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

