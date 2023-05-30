Left Menu

Inox Wind bags repeat order of 150 MW from NTPC Renewable Energy

The project shall be executed in the state of Gujarat. With this, the total orders from NTPC stands at 550 megawatt (MW) awarded till date to Inox Wind, according to a company statement shared with stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, which is the renewable energy business vertical of NTPC. The project shall be executed in the state of Gujarat.

With this, the total orders from NTPC stand at 550 megawatt (MW) awarded till date to Inox Wind, according to a company statement shared with stock exchanges on Tuesday. Kailash Tarachandani, Chief Executive Officer of Inox Wind, expressed his gratitude towards NTPC REL for awarding this 150 MW project to Inox Wind. He also expressed the company's aspiration to cultivate a long-term partnership with NTPC, serving as their trusted supplier and contributing towards realisation of their ambitious renewable energy goals.

India has set ambitious targets for renewable energy, aiming to reach 175 GW by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030. To support these objectives, the government has launched initiatives like Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. In this favourable environment, Inox Wind said it was strategically positioned to thrive and contribute significantly to India's renewable energy goals. "As part of the order, Inox Wind will supply and install existing and new technology state-of-the-art wind turbine generators. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Inox Wind will be responsible for operation and maintenance (O and M) services for the project. This addition will contribute to the expansion of Inox Wind's O and M fleet, enhancing overall profitability," said Tarachandani.

As a provider of comprehensive solutions across the wind power value chain, Inox Wind has said it has a substantial order book. The company's latest order further strengthens its position and supports its commitment to India's renewable energy agenda, it added. Inox Wind (IWL) is one of India's leading wind energy solutions providers servicing independent power producers (IPPs), Utilities, public sector undertakings and corporate investors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

