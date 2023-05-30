Left Menu

Death of pilgrims in Jammu bus accident extremely unfortunate: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the death of pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu was extremely unfortunate and offered her deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.She also wished speedy recovery to the injured people.Ten Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, most of them from Bihar, were killed and 57 others were injured on Tuesday as their bus fell into a gorge after skidding off the road and ramming into the railing of a bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Updated: 30-05-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 11:16 IST
Death of pilgrims in Jammu bus accident extremely unfortunate: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the death of pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu was extremely unfortunate and offered her deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

She also wished speedy recovery to the injured people.

Ten Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, most of them from Bihar, were killed and 57 others were injured on Tuesday as their bus fell into a gorge after skidding off the road and ramming into the railing of a bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with the accident in Jajjar Kotli area, they said. The bus was carrying pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Katra is the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills.

''The death of many pilgrims in the bus accident in Jammu is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,'' the president tweeted in Hindi. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

