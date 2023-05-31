Left Menu

Welspun Corp Q4 net profit falls 8.90 pc to Rs 240 cr

Welspun Corp Ltd WCL posted an 8.90 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 240.08 crore for the January-March quarter, hit by higher expenses. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 263.56 crore during the January-March quarter of the preceding financial year FY 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:22 IST
Welspun Corp Q4 net profit falls 8.90 pc to Rs 240 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) posted an 8.90 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 240.08 crore for the January-March quarter, hit by higher expenses. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 263.56 crore during the January-March quarter of the preceding financial year (FY) 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company's total income rose to Rs 4,132.38 crore, from Rs 2,413.48 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its expenses rose to Rs 3,835.55 crore from Rs 2,033.16 crore in the January-March period of FY22. In a separate statement, B. K. Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group said, ''We have seen flawless execution and delivery for our customers resulting in strong cash flows and a substantial reduction in net debt. The acquisition of the plastic products business of Sintex has given us a head start in our foray into the B2C segment. ''This will result in significant value creation for all our stakeholders in addition to providing growth to the existing business portfolio.'' The company has also made significant operational progress in new businesses of manufacturing DI pipes and TMT rebars. The stainless steel business has completed its turnaround with the positive momentum likely to continue. WCL will achieve greater heights in Financial Year 2024, he said. Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally with a presence in 50 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023