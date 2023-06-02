Devanggana Chauhan makes an entry in Sony TV's 'Sapno ki Chhalaang' with a Captivating New Avatar

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Sony TV's popular show 'Sapno ki Chhalaang' is set to showcase the talented Devanggana Chauhan in a completely new role. Devanggana, known for her versatility as a radio jockey, anchor, and actor, gained fame through her acting debut in the Sony TV show 'Dhadhkan Zindagi Ki', which was loved by her fans and the audience. Now, she returns to entertain her fans with a different character in the daily soap 'Sapno ki Chhalaang'.

In this show, Devanggana portrays the character of Jasmine, the new flatmate of the lead actress. The show revolves around a small-town girl who comes to Mumbai to pursue her dreams, a concept that resonates deeply with Devanggana. Having grown up in Dehradun and travelled extensively for her work, Devanggana believes that dreams inspire us to think big and achieve great heights in life. This theme aligns perfectly with the essence of the show. Devanggana is thrilled about her role in 'Sapno ki Chhalaang'. She will surprise her fans with her portrayal of Jasmine, a character that is completely different from her previous role in 'Dhadhkan Zindagi Ki'. Jasmine is a quirky, young, and outgoing brat who plays a significant part in the show. Devanggana, who was a theatre artist and radio jockey during her college days, is passionate about acting, evident in her presence on television screens. Each role she takes on helps her grow as an actor, and her keen observation skills aided her in justifying the character of Jasmine.

Devanggana's character in the show will resonate with many girls, and the audience will be delighted to see her seamlessly embody the essence of the new role. In the future, Devanggana aims to explore other avenues of acting, particularly the less explored genre of action for female actresses on television. But for now, fans can expect to be entertained by their favourite Devanggana through her exciting new show, 'Sapno ki Chhalaang'. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)