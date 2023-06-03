250 survivors of rail accident on their way to Chennai on special train

As many as 250 passengers who survived the train crash in Odisha are arriving on a special train, with the majority of them scheduled to disembark at Chennai, a railway official said on Saturday.

Train number P/13671 has started from Bhadrak towards Chennai carrying the stranded passengers from the accident site at Bahanaga Bazaar, and it will arrive at Vijayawada by 9.30 pm, where nine passengers are scheduled to alight on Saturday night.

As per preliminary information, four passengers will disembark at Bherampur, while 41 will get off at Visakhapatnam, one in Rajamahendravaram, two in Tadepelligudem and 133 in Chennai, a Vijayawada Railway Division official from the South Central Railway (SCR) zone told PTI on Saturday.

This train is expected to reach Chennai Central railway station on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Railways said that 178 Andhra Pradesh-bound passengers were on the Coromandel Express, which originated from Shalimar in West Bengal and was destined for Chennai in Tamil Nadu, when it met with an accident on Friday night in Odisha at Bahanaga Bazaar.

Out of the 178 passengers, 110 were to disembark at Visakhapatnam, 26 at Rajamahendravaram, one at Tadepalligudem, two at Eluru and 39 at Vijayawada.

As many as 114 passengers of the 178 were in three-tier air-conditioned coaches (3AC), according to a table shared by the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway zone on Saturday.

There were 38 passengers in the sleeper class, 17 in two-tier AC coach and nine in tier-one AC coach (1AC), while the number of passengers in the general category coach is not known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)