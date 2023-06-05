Left Menu

U.S. Treasury says can meet all obligations after debt ceiling suspension

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 22:12 IST
The U.S. Treasury said it can now meet the federal government's payment obligations after a debt ceiling suspension, despite earlier warnings that it would run short of funds on Monday if Congress failed to act.

"Now that Congress has acted to suspend the debt limit, Treasury has the tools needed to ensure that the U.S. continues to meet all of our obligations," Treasury spokesperson Christopher Hayden said in an emailed statement on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

