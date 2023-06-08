Passengers flying out of IGI T3 can use DigiYatra facility without app: DIAL

Passengers flying out of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's T3 will now be able to use the DigiYatra facility without downloading the mobile application, private airport operator DIAL said on Thursday. These passengers can use the facility through a three-step registration process, which will allow them to travel using their face as their identity inside the airport, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a statement. An initiative of the central government, the DigiYatra facility aims at providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports.

This latest offering by DIAL will be in addition to the existing DigiYatra mobile application, it said. To use the facility of DigiYatra, at present, users are required to download the DigiYatra Application on their mobile cell phones and register using their Aadhar-linked mobile number. Once registered, the users are then asked to link their credentials using DigiLocker or offline Aadhaar. Post linking of the Aadhaar, the users are prompted to take a selfie and upload the application.

For the final step, the users are asked to update their boarding pass on DigiYatra App and share it with the departure airport.

DIAL said it has undertaken the latest initiative based on the demands from passengers, seeking further simplification of the process for the usage of DigiYatra. This initiative would not require the passengers to download anything on their mobile phones and has been specially curated to provide a delightful travel experience to those less familiar with the technology.

''This latest initiative will allow even those who are less familiar with technology to make full use of DigiYatra and travel seamlessly,'' said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer at DIAL. According to the private airport operator, the one-minute registration process would entail the passengers scanning their boarding pass and their face, and producing an identification proof to the security personnel stationed near the registration desk. Post their successful registration, the passengers would be able to travel seamlessly inside the terminal, security check area and at the boarding gates.

The initiative ensures faster mobility of passengers to boarding gates, hassle-free travel, enhanced security, and dedicated gates while being completely contactless, thereby saving at least 15-25 minutes of passengers. At present, all DigiYatra facility has been extended to all departure gates of Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport, DIAL said.

