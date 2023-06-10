Left Menu

Vistara faces shortage of cabin crew uniforms amid supply chain headwinds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 00:28 IST
Full service carrier Vistara is facing a shortage of cabin crew uniforms and some of its cabin crew members will soon be wearing black-coloured uniforms as a temporary solution.

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has said it is actively working with suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The airline, which is to be merged with Air India, is expanding its fleet as well as staff strength.

Against this backdrop, the carrier on Friday said due to an unforeseen issue with supply of material, it is experiencing limited availability of cabin crew uniforms.

''In the coming days, some of our cabin crew may be seen performing their duties in black-coloured trousers and polo T-shirts with the Vistara logo instead of our standard aubergine uniform,'' it said in a tweet.

Vistara expects to add a total of 10 planes as well as hire more than 1,000 people in the current financial year.

