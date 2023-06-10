Maha: Man suffering from cancer kills self in Nagpur hospital

A 65-year-old man suffering from cancer committed suicide at a hospital here in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. According to police, he was frustrated due to the disease. He hanged himself in the bathroom of Rastra Sant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital from the hook using a stole on Friday. The deceased was a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)