Security stepped up ahead of AAP's 'Maha Rally' Sunday

Elaborate security measures have been put in place in and around Ramlila Maidan where the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a ''Maha Rally'' on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital, police said.

The rally is likely to be attended by around one lakh people, an AAP spokesperson claimed.

A senior police officer said around 12 companies of paramilitary forces, along with the local police, will be deployed at the venue. He said surveillance through CCTV will also be conducted.

Metal detectors will be installed at the entry gates of the ground. Those entering the rally venue will be frisked. Senior officials from the district will be present at the spot, the officer said.

A large number of people are expected to attend the rally due to which the Delhi Traffic Police has also been asked to regulate the vehicular movement during the programme. Fire tenders and ambulances will also be deployed there, police said.

The traffic police has issued an advisory mentioning Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg, Minto Road, Delhi Gate, round about Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk and round about Paharganj Chowk as diversion points.

The traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to round about Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nank Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg etc from 8 am on Sunday, the advisory said. People are advised to avoid these roads/stretches. Commuters going to railway stations and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand. People should avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and vehicles should be parked only at designated parking lots, it stated.

In case any unsual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police, the advisory added.

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said they are expecting one lakh people to join the rally, adding the party has carried out extensive campaigns to inform the masses about the ordinance and its impact on their daily life.

''We have done extensive campaigning, reached out to people and explained them about the ordinance and how it will impact their day-to-day lives,'' Gupta told PTI.

The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.

It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over service-related matters, including transfers and postings of Delhi government officers but excluding those related to police, public order and land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)