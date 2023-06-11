Left Menu

Vehicle overturns in Rajasthan, three labourers killed

PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-06-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 13:51 IST
Vehicle overturns in Rajasthan, three labourers killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle overturned on the Kota-Baran highway on Sunday, leaving three labourers dead and four others injured, police said.

A police patrolling squad spotted the overturned vehicle in the early hours, DSP Harshraj Singh said The police rushed the injured to a hospital where two persons were declared brought dead while another succumbed to injuries later, he said.

Four others are being treated for their injures. The seven labourers hailing from Lalsot area in Dausa district were returning to Kota from Bhopal when the accident took place. The bodies have been handed over to family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023