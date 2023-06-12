Left Menu

US NTSB to investigate collapse of Philadelphia overpass

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 02:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 02:13 IST
US NTSB to investigate collapse of Philadelphia overpass

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Sunday said it would send a team to investigate a gasoline tanker truck fire and the collapse of the I-95 highway overpass in Philadelphia.

A portion of I-95, the main north-south interstate on the East Coast, collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday after a vehicle caught fire underneath it.

"The NTSB, in coordination with the Pennsylvania State Police, is sending a team to conduct a safety investigation into the gasoline tanker truck fire and the collapse of the I-95 N overpass in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this morning," the agency said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

