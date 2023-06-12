Credit Suisse shares close slightly higher on final trading day
Credit Suisse shares closed 1% higher at 0.81 Swiss francs ($0.89) on Monday, their last trading day after the stricken bank's takeover by Swiss rival UBS. In 2007 its shares had traded at 81 francs, 100 times their final price. The bank, which was founded in 1856, played a central role in the history and development of Switzerland, after it was set up to finance the country's railways, will now be merged into UBS Group.
Under the terms of the 3 billion franc all-share transaction, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they held.
Credit Suisse shares have lost 86% in value over the last 12 months after the lender was hit was a collapse in customer confidence, necessitating a state-orchestrated rescue by its larger Swiss peer.
($1 = 0.9096 Swiss francs)
