RBI opens regional office in Nagaland; Arunachal to get one shortly

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened its sub-office in Kohima, Nagaland, expanding its presence in the northeastern region.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 17:14 IST
Reserve Bank of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened its sub-office in Kohima, Nagaland, expanding its presence in the northeastern region. RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra inaugurated the office. RBI now has a presence in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland.

The sub-office in Kohima begins functioning with the following departments -- Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD), Consumer Education and Protection Cell (CEPC), Market Intelligence Cell and Human Resource Management Department (HRMD). The currency management for Nagaland will continue to be conducted by the RBI's office in Guwahati.

"RBI's office in Guwahati will continue to cater to the needs of the state of Arunachal Pradesh till the Reserve Bank's office in Itanagar is opened, which is expected shortly," RBI said on Tuesday. (ANI)

