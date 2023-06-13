Left Menu

Minibus slams into parked pickup truck killing 15 in Southern Egypt

A speeding minibus slammed into a pickup truck parked on the side of a desert road in Southern Egypt on Tuesday, killing at least 15 people, authorities said.The fatal crash occurred on the eastern bank of the Nile River near the Egyptian town of al-Saff, roughly 34 miles south of the capital, Cairo, Egypts Interior Ministry said.Two women were also injured in the accident and later taken to hospital, it said.The minibus was driving at an excessive speed when the crash happened and the pickup truck driver, who survived the accident, was detained for questioning, according to the ministrys statement.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:22 IST
The fatal crash occurred on the eastern bank of the Nile River near the Egyptian town of al-Saff, roughly 34 miles south of the capital, Cairo, Egypt's Interior Ministry said.

Two women were also injured in the accident and later taken to hospital, it said.

The minibus was driving at an "excessive" speed when the crash happened and the pickup truck driver, who survived the accident, was detained for questioning, according to the ministry's statement. An investigation is underway to find out the "causes and circumstances" behind the accident, it added.

Fatal traffic accidents are recurrent in the North African country. In May, a passenger bus slammed into a slowly moving truck on a highway in southwestern Egypt, killing at least 17 people. In February, six people were killed when a pickup truck and a minibus collided near Egypt's eastern city of Ismailia.

Accidents are often the result of badly maintained roads, poor enforcement of traffic laws and reckless driving which kill thousands of people every year.

