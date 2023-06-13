Left Menu

CoWIN is safe and secure, many interests want to undermine it: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday reiterated that there was no breach in the CoWIN app and the platform remains "safe and secure"

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:27 IST
CoWIN is safe and secure, many interests want to undermine it: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
CoWIN (Representative Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday reiterated that there was no breach in the CoWIN app and the platform remains "safe and secure". He added that allegations of data breaches were a "continued pattern" of people trying to undermine the strong digital infrastructures in India. "There are many forces, there are many interests in the world that want to undermine Cowin, create question marks about CoWIN. Therefore, I believe yesterday's breach or alleged breach of Cowin was one more instance of people trying to target the Cowin app," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

He said Indian CERT (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), the agency that is tasked to dealing with cyber security breaches, is, however, investigating the alleged breach matter. "Telegram BOT (in question) was not from the CoWIN app. It was certainly data that was either fake, false, or had been collected from other sources by some third-party threat actor and the Cowin app, as has been reaffirmed by the health minister and the ministry, is completely safe and secure and has not been breached," he added.

On Monday, there were some media reports claiming the breach of data of beneficiaries who have received COVID vaccination through the app. Certain posts on the social media have claimed that using a Telegram (online messenger application) BOT, the personal data of individuals who have been vaccinated is being accessed. It was reported that the BOT has been able to pull individual data by simply passing the mobile number or Aadhaar number of a beneficiary.

CoWIN was developed and is owned and managed by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023