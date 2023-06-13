Left Menu

US to send $325 million in new military aid to Ukraine

Updated: 13-06-2023 22:02 IST
The United States announced on Tuesday a new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine that will include munitions for air defense systems, ammunition and vehicles, the Pentagon said.

The aid is being rushed to Ukraine using Presidential Drawdown Authority, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

