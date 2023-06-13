US to send $325 million in new military aid to Ukraine
The United States announced on Tuesday a new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine that will include munitions for air defense systems, ammunition and vehicles, the Pentagon said.
The aid is being rushed to Ukraine using Presidential Drawdown Authority, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency.
