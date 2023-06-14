Left Menu

2 technicians injured in accident at Chinese camera lens company in Greater Noida

Both worked as technicians in the Chinese company which makes cameras for mobile phones, the spokesperson said.Family members of the injured technicians have been informed, police said, adding there was no law and order-related issue at the company and further necessary action was being taken.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:56 IST
2 technicians injured in accident at Chinese camera lens company in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Two technicians working for a Chinese company making mobile phone camera lenses in Greater Noida were injured Wednesday morning after an accident at the facility, police officials said.

Both of them have been hospitalized, police said.

''The incident took place around 8 am at the Q Tech company in the Sector Ecotech 1 police station area when a testing oven suddenly opened due to a technical glitch. Two workers suffered injuries in the episode,'' a police spokesperson said.

''Those injured have been identified as Zahid Ali, a native of Gorakhpur, and Harish Kumar, who hails from Rae Bareli. Both worked as technicians in the Chinese company which makes cameras for mobile phones,'' the spokesperson said.

Family members of the injured technicians have been informed, police said, adding there was no law and order-related issue at the company and further necessary action was being taken.

