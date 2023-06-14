Left Menu

55 temporary shops gutted in fire at market in Bilaspur

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:44 IST
55 temporary shops gutted in fire at market in Bilaspur
At least 55 temporary vegetable shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a market in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city early Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Budhwari Bazar located near the railway station but nobody was injured, said Sunil Tirkey, Station House Officer of Torwa police station.

The fire was noticed in the wee hours following which fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

Budwari Bazar has 15 big concrete platforms on which some 100 temporary big and small vegetable shops stand. Most of the shops consist of only a piece of tarpaulin or fibre sheet held up by bamboo poles, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and police have launched an investigation, Tirkey said.

