Indian stocks marginally lower Thursday morning on profit booking

Indian stock indices traded on a negative note Thursday morning, attributable to continued profit booking by investors after the latest gains. Sensex and Nifty were 0.1-0.2 per cent lower each at the time of writing this report.

The decline was limited as the US Federal Reserve finally paused its key interest policy in the latest meeting on Wednesday. The US monetary policy committee, seeking to achieve inflation at 2 per cent over the longer run, hiked the key interest rate near zero to 5.0-5.25 per cent now. Barring the latest pause, the US central bank hiked the interest rate for the tenth consecutive time.

"Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the Committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement said Wednesday. "In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 per cent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments," it added.

Overall, the Indian market sentiment, however, seems positive after inflation continued to moderate, with consistent purchases by foreign portfolio investors and a strong growth outlook. Inflation now is at a two-year low of 4.25 per cent.

Retail inflation or (Consumer Price Index) in India peaked at 7.8 per cent in April 2022 to a two-year low now, driven by a reduction in food and core inflation. In some advanced countries, inflation had in fact touched a multi-decade high and even breached the 10 per cent mark. "India has the best growth-inflation balance among large economies with resilient growth and falling inflation. So, domestic cyclicals will do well, going forward. Investors may focus on financials, automobiles, capital goods and construction-related segments," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)