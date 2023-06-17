Left Menu

At least 10 killed in bus accident in Pakistan

A bus travelling on a highway in Pakistans Punjab province overturned due to a brake failure on Saturday, killing at least 10 people, including five women and three children, officials said. At least 10 passengers, including five women and three children were killed, and another 25 injured, officials said.

A bus travelling on a highway in Pakistan's Punjab province overturned due to a brake failure on Saturday, killing at least 10 people, including five women and three children, officials said. The bus was travelling from Islamabad to Lahore, when it overturned on M-1 near Kallar Kahar in Chakwal district in Punjab province, according to Rescue 1122 service. "At least 10 passengers, including five women and three children were killed, and another 25 injured," officials said. Police said the accident was apparently caused due to a brake failure. Officials said the death toll could rise as some of the injured were critical.

Motorway police said two lanes of the six-lane highway were closed to allow officials to fish out the victims. Poor roads, lack of safety awareness and blatant disregard for traffic rules often cause fatal accidents in Pakistan.

