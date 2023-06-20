Air India firms up order with Airbus, Boeing for 470 planes
Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:10 IST
Air India has firmed up its order for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion at list prices, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Tata-owned airline signed separate purchase agreements with the two planemakers at the Paris Airshow for the jets and some services.
