2 coaches of express train decouples in West Bengal's Dalkhola, no injury

Two bogies of an express train got decoupled in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Tuesday evening, railway officials said. However, there were no reports of any injury, officials said. The incident happened around 4.30 pm when two coaches of the Jammu-bound Lohit Express got decoupled near Dalkhola, around 450km from state capital Kolkata. ''The detachment between coach B1 (10th from the engine) and B2 (11th from the engine) happened at 4.30pm near Dalkhola. The coaches were reattached and services resumed at 4.55pm. There are no reports of any injury,'' a railway official said. The official said the down Lohit Express was on its way to Jammu Tawai from Guwahati. Nearly 300 people were killed and more than 1,200 injured in a train accident at Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha's Balasore district earlier this month.

