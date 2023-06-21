Two dead, 30 injured in train accident in Tunisia -Radio Tunisienne
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-06-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 11:13 IST
A train accident in Tunisia has left two people dead and 30 others injured, state radio reported on Wednesday.
The accident took place late on Tuesday, when a train on the route between Tunisia's coastal city of Sfax and its capital Tunis derailed, killing the driver and his assistant, Radio Tunisienne said, citing a hospital official.
