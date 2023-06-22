Union home minister Shah's helicopter unable to land in MP's Balaghat
A helicopter carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not land at Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh due to bad weather on Thursday, a state official said.
"Due to bad weather, the helicopter was unable to land," the official told PTI.
Shah's visit to the state was cancelled in view of the development, he added.
