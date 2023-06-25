Left Menu

Goods train hits stationary freight coaches in Bengal’s Bankura, none hurt

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 12:02 IST
Goods train hits stationary freight coaches in Bengal’s Bankura, none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

A goods train collided with another stationary freight train at Onda in Bankura district of West Bengal on Sunday morning, a senior South Eastern Railway official said.

No one was injured in the accident, which affected train services in the Adra division of SER for over four hours, he said.

At least eight wagons derailed due to the collision, which happened around 4 am, the official said.

Train movement at Onda in the Midnapore-Adra section of Adra division was restored at 8.30 am, after urgent repair work was carried out, he said.

The derailed wagons were removed from the tracks on war footing, and the first passenger train to pass was the 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur express at 8.35 am, he said.

The incident comes weeks after the train disaster at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2 in which 288 people were killed and hundreds injured.

Onda is around 250 km away from Bahanaga Bazar.

The SER official said the likely cause of Sunday's accident was that the driver of the moving goods train had overshot the home signal at Onda, which was red.

The train then went into the loop line, for which the point was likely to have been set on the tracks, and hit the stationary freight wagons, he said.

An enquiry will be held to pinpoint the cause of the incident.

At least 20 express and passenger trains were cancelled and some others were diverted via other routes due to the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023