India-Japan Deeptech Innovation & Clean Energy Seminar (20th July 2023)

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 24: JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) and NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) Japan organized a seminar on India-Japan Deeptech Innovation & Clean Energy on 20th July 2023 at ITC Maurya, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi. The seminar was co-hosted by FICCI and TERI.

The objective of the seminar was to foster partnership through sharing knowledge, experiences, and expertise between India and Japan in field of deeptech innovation and clean energy. The Seminar was curated to cover a wide range of topics related to the subject such as, digital innovation, semiconductors, start-ups, hydrogen and ammonia, energy efficiency and clean mobility. This Initiative aims to take Japan-India industrial cooperation to a new level in terms of both quality and breadth, with a focus on creating future industries through innovation, evolving existing industries, and expanding into new markets in Africa and other regions. In addition, the policy to strengthen the implementation system of cooperation, including the establishment of a Japan-India Industrial Cooperation Agency, was also presented. India is becoming one of the world's most advanced innovation centres, producing a high level of human resources, especially in the digital field. Moreover, India is attracting global attention in the field of deep tech, as it is promoting domestic production of semiconductors and electrical devices through India Semiconductor Mission and PLI scheme covering 14 sectors.

India's economic growth, industrialization, and rising population have resulted in a surge in energy demand. Thus, role of clean energy and energy efficiency will be crucial for India's sustainable development and achieving carbon neutrality by 2070. Japan's entrepreneurial spirit, investment and leading innovative technologies provide good opportunities for collaborating with India in field of deeptech and clean energy. The seminar brought in leading business leaders including startup founders, policy makers and investors from India and Japan on one platform to discuss and foster new chapter of economic co-operation between two nations.

India and Japan have strong relationship and partnership, which is deepening and getting strengthen day by day. Especially this year we have enhanced scope of co-operation as Japan is hosting G7 and India is hosting G20. Both countries should deliberate in a coordinated manner for complimenting outcome from these two crucial events. The event was opened by Kazushige Nobutani, President, JETRO, Subhrakant Panda, President, FICCI, Hiroshi Oikawa, President, NEDO, and Ajay Shankar, Former Secretary, DIPP, GoI, Distinguished Fellow, TERI. A welcome address was followed by a Special Address by Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India and Bhutan, followed by a Ministerial Address by Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Shri Suman K Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog. Followed by a Presentation from Japanese Industrial Representatives from Suzuki Motor Corp, Kubota Corp, Canon Inc and then a Keynote Speech by Eikei Suzuki, Parliamentary Vice-Minister, Cabinet Office. Then Japanese Deeptech Start-up Pitch Session by 15 startups, which visited India in conjunction with METI Minister Nishimura's visit, made pitches and interacted with the Indian startup ecosystem. Lastly Closing Remarks by Takashi Suzuki, Chief Director General, JETRO India.

The Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura, announced that Japan and India have agreed to promote economic cooperation, focusing on the strengthening of the supply chain for semiconductors, in order to strengthen economic and security ties. METI Minister Nishimura in his address revealed the details of the new agreement on economic cooperation between the two countries. The agreement calls for the exchange of human resources to strengthen the supply chain for semiconductors, which are considered a critical commodity in terms of economic security, and the establishment of a cooperative framework for the establishment of a semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure.

In addition to semiconductors, the two countries have agreed to cooperate in a wide range of fields, including the steel industry, where they will work together to establish standards for decarbonization that will enable objective evaluation of efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the manufacturing process. Minister Nishimura said, "This is a special year for Japan and India, as they hold the G7 and G20 presidencies respectively. We would like to build Japanese and Indian industries together and further deepen the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two countries," he said, expressing his hope for stronger relations between the two countries.

The Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura Hiroshi Suzuki

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)