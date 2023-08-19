Left Menu

Landslides snap communication in several Arunachal districts

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-08-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 18:54 IST
Landslides triggered by incessant rains in the past couple of days have snapped road communication to several Arunachal districts.

Continuous landslides have blocked a portion of the Akajan-Likabali-Aalo road at Siji in Lower Siang district. Several vehicles remained stranded since the last couple of days, a district official informed on Saturday.

Though the MSV International Inc, the company constructing the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) portion of the road (package I&II), has deployed men and machineries to clear the blockade, continuous rain has hampered restoration work as landslides continued to occur, Lower Siang DC Marto Riba said.

While small vehicles were allowed to move after frequent clearing of the blockade, heavy vehicles were not allowed due to continuous landslides and remained stranded for the past couple of days on both sides of the vital road.

The road connects Leparada, West Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomi districts of the state.

Meanwhile, Lower Siang administration has ordered closure of traffic movement for three days from Saturday till complete restoration of the road is made.

