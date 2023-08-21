Left Menu

Medical emergency forces Sharjah-bound flight to land at Jaipur airport

A Sharjah-bound flight was forced to land at Jaipur airport after a passenger complained of chest pain, airport sources said on Monday.The Indigo flight had taken off from Lucknow for Sharjah on Sunday. After an initial medical examination, the passenger also left for Bengaluru in a flight on Monday, the sources added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:01 IST
The Indigo flight had taken off from Lucknow for Sharjah on Sunday. The pilot of the flight sought permission for landing from the ATC of Jaipur airport citing medical emergency.

After it was given the permission, the flight landed at the airport and the 23-year old passenger was taken to a hospital in an ambulance at 11.40 pm on Sunday. The flight finally took off for its destination at 1 am. After an initial medical examination, the passenger also left for Bengaluru in a flight on Monday, the sources added.

