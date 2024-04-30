Athletics-Father of the Ingebrigtsen brothers charged with physical abuse

Left Menu

Norwegian police said on Monday they have pressed charges against Gjert Ingebrigtsen, the father of Olympic 1,500 metres champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, for alleged physical abuse. Norwegian police said only that Ingebrigtsen had been charged but did not elaborate. The family rift has been the subject of speculation since Gjert announced in 2022 that he was stepping down as coach, not long after Jakob raced to Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Norwegian police said on Monday they have pressed charges against Gjert Ingebrigtsen, the father of Olympic 1,500 metres champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, for alleged physical abuse. Jakob, 23, and his older brothers Henrik, 33, and Filip, 31, who are also Olympic runners, last year made public claims that their father - who was their coach until 2022 - had been violent.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen, 58, has strenuously denied the allegations. Norwegian police said only that Ingebrigtsen had been charged but did not elaborate.

The family rift has been the subject of speculation since Gjert announced in 2022 that he was stepping down as coach, not long after Jakob raced to Olympic gold in Tokyo.

