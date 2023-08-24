Marketing in different areas of online commerce

With customers' changing habits, the importance of digital sales channels, i.e., electronic commerce, is also increasing. As these visitors of social networks and websites need to be somehow brought to the point of purchase, digital marketing comes into play. When we talk about the application of digital marketing in electronic commerce, it is about the multi-level connection of these concepts in 3 phases: attraction, conversion, and retention. Knowing the importance of this emerging topic, we prepared a brief guide with effective marketing tactics. Let's enter the intriguing world of marketing platforms, social media, and influencers. Keep reading to discover how to market your online product using efficient and available tools.

E-commerce Platforms and Marketplaces

The digital age brought electronic marketplaces and platforms relying on marketing actions. Research indicates the application of electronic commerce increased retail sales by 25.7% in 2020 to a dizzying 4.213 billion dollars in 2022. The pandemic only accelerated the transition to this type of trading, which companies use to stimulate business growth, strengthen the loyalty of their users, improve processes, and achieve other advantages.

Digital products and content broadcast via different platforms. Netflix became a synonym for a movie and TV show streaming. In 2023, they boosted the number of subscribers by a whopping 18.3 million. Amazon online shopping is always here when you want to equip your house, buy a media player, or a handheld gadget to enjoy other digital services. The entertainment zone extends to online gaming hubs, combining multiple genres and niches.

One common thing for all platforms and marketplaces is that they use various ecommerce marketing tactics to grow and engage customers. While Netflix targets low-budget clientele offering a cheaper yet ad-based subscription, Casino Classic invites newbies to explore its content with a single-dollar deposit. Of course, it would be impossible for the target audience to know the offer exists without social media, SEO, and content marketing.

Social Media Marketing for E-commerce

Social media platforms are modern ecommerce marketing's core. They are almost perfect platforms for spreading and distributing marketing content by direct announcements to your audience (followers) within the community (pages, groups, profiles) that follows you, and then by sharing, that network expands. Tags and keywords in posts make everything easily accessible in searches. Finally, the functionality of social networks allows you to place your content exactly where your audience spends the most time.

Their potential and strength can be seen in specific figures. Facebook has 2.45 billion users, YouTube 2 billion, WhatsApp 1.6 billion, Instagram 1 billion, Twitter 340 million, LinkedIn 260 million, and so on. So, there is no ecommerce marketing strategy overlooking social media platforms. The online entertainment niche also depends on viral social media posts. Take the Casino Classic rewards as an example where reaching the target audience means a difference. Their 100% match bonus may bring as much as $200, which does not leave the social media used indifferent.

The brand’s marketing strategy includes real people's trusted reviews and blog posts. By optimizing them properly for Google shopping ads and other sources, the online gaming hub brings the Classic Casino $1 deposit closer to prospective players. Analyzing their social media presence, we discovered details about the networked prize pool and its benefits. Further analysis showed the customer increase after a solid social media campaign, during which content marketing played an essential role.

Content Marketing and Blogging in E-commerce

Research has shown that as many as two-thirds of Internet users searching for information about your product will first independently research search engines and websites. Then ask friends, colleagues, or family for their opinion and only then contact you. That's why site content is so substantial. But before calling or emailing, your potential client will first carefully study your site's content.

While the “Classic” site uses different types of marketing strategies to build its fan base, its content marketing stands at the forefront. However, creating content that resonates with your target audience can be challenging. The process involves several steps:

Define clear goals. For example, they can increase brand awareness, attract more visitors to your site, generate leads, or increase sales.

Determine the target group. This knowledge will help you create content that addresses their concerns and provides them with actionable value.

Analyze and apprehend the needs of your target audience. By taking the time to understand your audience, you'll create content that's more likely to be shared, generate more leads, and bring more revenue to your business.

Our experts used a trusted Casino Classic review to measure determined goals. Well-written and fact-based, the content boosted website visitors by 75%. Combined with email marketing, blogging in e-commerce emerged as one of the most valuable tools.

Email Marketing and Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Email marketing is one of the oldest ways to attract customers to your ecommerce site. Registered members received the $1 deposit offers directly to their email inboxes. Nonetheless, it is up to your ecommerce marketing strategy how to inspire people to subscribe to the email newsletter.

This is where Customer Relationship Management (CRM) steps in. Using it, brands gather and organize customer data to deliver personalized marketing campaigns. Based on users' viewing history and preferences, Netflix sends new releases and update notifications.

Personal product recommendations base Nike's marketing strategy, too. They also notify customers about new product launches and limited-edition collections, driving repeat purchases.

Influencer Marketing and Affiliate Programs

The older audience remembers award-winning L'Oreal commercials starring Andy McDowell. The acting diva invited customers to try & buy world-class beauty products. Back in the day, she influenced the masses, but the term "influencer" spread a couple of decades after. Engaging a famous persona to advertise your physical or digital product remains the same.

Using quotes from influential people on your blog is a great way to drive engagement. But don't stop at quotes; tag the influencers you've quoted on social media. Create an attractive graphic and tag the influencer in your Facebook status or Instagram story. Not only will they appreciate it, but you can also grab their followers' attention. So, imagine you're a content manager advertising the Casino Classic $1 deposit bonus, asking a friendly face to promote it.

Considering the potential reach, influencer marketing and affiliate programs stand as the most triumphant types of ecommerce marketing today. The “Classic” also cooperated with influencers, marketing its share in the networked Rewards program. A single-dollar deposit leading to tons of free spins and jackpots presented by a famous actor was a huge hit.

E-commerce Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

If you have a website, you are already consciously or unconsciously optimizing the site for search engines. The position of your page on Google will depend on your efforts and some external effects. This is the secret of the connection between SEO optimization and online sales: a better ranking leads to more visitors, which ultimately results in more customers.

FAQ for Marketing in Online CommerceWhy is marketing fundamental for an ecommerce business?

Ecommerce marketing is the critical factor for building, growing, and retaining an ecommerce business since it leads more customers to your product.Which marketing strategies are the most effective?

According to experts, social media campaigns, influencers, and SEO-optimized blogging have the highest added value.

Can all online businesses profit from ecommerce marketing tactics?

Yes. Even online casinos use different types of eCommerce marketing to increase their fan base.

What are the most successful marketing campaigns?

Like the Classic Casino rewards program in its niche, Netflix's email marketing is a fine example.

