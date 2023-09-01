Competition Comm clears Air India-Vistara merger subject to certain conditions

Competition Commission on Friday approved the proposed merger of Air India and Vistara subject to certain conditions.

The development is a major step forward for Tata Group in consolidating its aviation business.

In a post on platform X, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said it has approved the merger.

''CCI approves the merger of Tata SIA Airlines into Air India, and acquisition of certain shareholding by Singapore Airlines in Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties,'' it said.

Vistara and Air India are full-service carriers that are part of the Tata Group, and Singapore Airlines holds a 49 per cent stake in Vistara.

In November last year, Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal wherein Singapore Airlines will also acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India. The deal would mark a major consolidation in India's fast-growing aviation space.

The approval for the proposed combination was sought from CCI in April this year. The CCI in June asked for more details with respect to the proposed merger.

The parties to the combination are Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL), Air India Ltd, Tata SIA Airlines Ltd (TSAL) and Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Once the merger concludes, Singapore Airlines will be allotted additional shares in the merged entity through a preferential allotment. The deal will make Air India the country's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier. Air India Express and AIX Connect (earlier known as AirAsia India) are in the process of being merged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)