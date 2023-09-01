Russia says Denmark's demand to reduce embassy staff demonstrates its 'hostile stance'
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Denmark's demand that it reduce its Copenhagen embassy's staff is another manifestation of its hostile stance.
"The necessary conclusions will, of course, be drawn," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Denmark, a NATO member, has decided to cap the number of Russian diplomats allowed at the Copenhagen embassy to five and administrative staff to 20, forcing Moscow to cut its staffing, the Danish foreign ministry said in a statement earlier on Friday.
