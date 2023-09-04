Men Grooming Range 'BadMan' Products Celebrated 'World Beard Day'

ATK Chandigarh [India], September 4: On the occasion of 'World Beard Day' an event was organized at Chandigarh office with the courtesy of leading brand BADMAN. Male staff members participated enthusiastically in this event and even came forward for the modelling with their beards. During the event, everyone's face was beaming with confidence. The participants were also gifted with a BADMAN Grooming Kit for their active participation.

On this occasion, famous entrepreneur and investor Dr Sanjeev Juneja, widely known as Brand Machine, shared a few words of encouragement with everyone present there. He quoted that the urge to look good is not only in women but nowadays men too want to have a strong and attractive personality. Hence, it is essential to take care of the skin since a daring personality is not just made with a fine outfit. Today, beard fashion is increasingly becoming prominent among everyone. From celebrities to commoners, everyone is rocking with their different beard styles. Men take special care of their moustaches and beard, by styling them in different and trendy shapes. Beards enhance their look and confidence. So, never compromise on the quality of your grooming products. Keeping all these things in mind, Bollywood Actor and Producer Gulshan Grover and well-known businessman Dr Sanjeev Juneja joined hands to create BADMAN, the flagship brand of the man grooming range. It helps you to magnify your persona since its products are devoid of any chemicals, parabens, silicone, steroids or any other kind of artificial perfumes. All BadMan products are created with complete diligence, testing and trust. Hence, they are completely safe to be used by you and your loved ones. They are effective as well.

The brand ambassador of BADMAN is the renowned Indian film Actor and producer Gulshan Grover, who doesn't need any introduction. Gulshan Grover's key message for "World Beard Day" is that both the inner side of our body as well as the outward appearance should be given equal importance. Other products in the BadMan range include BadMan Oud Mist Forest, BadMan Oud Mist Royal, BadMan Oud Mist Wild, BadMan Charcoal Facewash, BadMan Charcoal Shaving Cream, BadMan Tea Tree Face Cream, BadMan Saffron Soap products that will prove to be your go-to product. Gulshan Grover himself uses BadMan products and highly recommends them. With changing times, every youth wants to look different and attractive. Beard and moustache are even making their way to enter the glamour world, as they can open the doors of modelling competitions, serials, advertisements and albums for those interested.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)