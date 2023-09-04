Left Menu

G20 Summit security: Railways suspends parcel service in Delhi from Sep 8-10

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 19:22 IST
G20 Summit security: Railways suspends parcel service in Delhi from Sep 8-10
  • Country:
  • India

Keeping in view the security arrangements for the G20 Summit, the Northern Railway has imposed restrictions on the movement of parcel vans in Delhi from September 8 to 10.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here.

The restrictions will be imposed at several railway stations, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, and Sarai Rohilla.

According to a press statement issued by the NR, passenger trains, that originate from, travel across or terminate at these stations, will not have any kind of parcel coaches, including the leased ones and all Parcel Cargo Express Trains (PCET) also stand cancelled for these three days.

"Parcel godowns and platforms shall remain free of parcel packages/packing. In the wake of the G20 Summit, a restriction is imposed on both inward and outward traffic, including leased SLR (Sitting cum Luggage Rake), AGC (Assistant Guard's Cabins), VPS (Parcel Vans), and PCETs (Parcel Cargo Express Train) at all the aforesaid stations," the statement said.

"Personal luggage may be allowed in the passenger coach only and booking of registered newspapers and magazines shall be permitted after observing all commercial formalities," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023