Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 20:11 IST
A man and his three-year-old daughter were killed while two others were injured in a car accident here on Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place near the Uchi Bassi area here when four members of a family were returning home from Jalandhar in their car, they added.
The car rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside, killing two persons -- Om Parkash (32) and his daughter Yuvika (3), the police said.
Parkash's wife and another person sustained injuries and they were rushed to a hospital, said police.
