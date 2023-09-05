Left Menu

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 20:11 IST
Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his three-year-old daughter were killed while two others were injured in a car accident here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near the Uchi Bassi area here when four members of a family were returning home from Jalandhar in their car, they added.

The car rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside, killing two persons -- Om Parkash (32) and his daughter Yuvika (3), the police said.

Parkash's wife and another person sustained injuries and they were rushed to a hospital, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023