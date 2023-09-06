Left Menu

Shots fired at Germany's Wuppertal central station, no injuries -police

Shots were fired at Wuppertal's main train station in Germany on Tuesday evening with no indication of injuries, according to a police statement. One of the alleged shooters was arrested and being questioned, with a search for second and third parties involved.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 00:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 00:57 IST
Shots were fired at Wuppertal's main train station in Germany on Tuesday evening with no indication of injuries, according to a police statement.

One of the alleged shooters was arrested and being questioned, with a search for second and third parties involved. "According to initial findings, the weapons were not sharp weapons," a police spokesperson said. Based on witness statements, shots were fired in the air following an argument between three people at the train station bus stop, before the three ran away from the scene.

The background of the crime remains unclear, and the police are investigating, the statement said.

