J&K: E-auction of fancy numbers fetches over Rs 16 lakh in 3 days

The Transport Department has collected Rs 16.10 lakh through the e-auction of fancy number plates in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The e-auction is a ''faceless'' service of the Motor Vehicle Department launched recently by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, they said.

According to officials, about 81 applicants had registered online to participate in the online bidding for fancy registration numbers in the first round until Tuesday afternoon.

The numbers -- JK02DF0786 and JK02DF0001 -- fetched Rs 1,51,000 each, officials said, adding that numbers from 0001 to 9999 were put up for auction.

The fancy numbers have been divided into different categories with a different reserve and base price for each category, they said.

The new online facility will not only bring transparency to the whole system but will also ensure the identity of the person is hidden until the final auction procedure is started, they said.

Transport Department Secretary Prasanna Ramaswamy said under the new system, an applicant can make payments online through the department's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)