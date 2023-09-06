Left Menu

China does not accept Japan's 'so-called protest' regarding new map - Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-09-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 13:00 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (Photo Credit: Chinese foreign ministry website) Image Credit: ANI
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China does not accept Japan's "so-called protest" regarding the release of a new map, which has also drawn criticism from various countries.

"The Diaoyu Islands and affiliated islands are China's inherent territory," said spokesperson Mao Ning when asked about Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno criticising China's government map regarding the Diaoyu Islands, or Senkaku, which Japan calls them.

 

