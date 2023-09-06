China does not accept Japan's 'so-called protest' regarding new map - Chinese foreign ministry
06-09-2023
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China does not accept Japan's "so-called protest" regarding the release of a new map, which has also drawn criticism from various countries.
"The Diaoyu Islands and affiliated islands are China's inherent territory," said spokesperson Mao Ning when asked about Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno criticising China's government map regarding the Diaoyu Islands, or Senkaku, which Japan calls them.
