G20 Summit: Delhi Police urges people not visit India Gate, Kartavya Path

The Delhi Police on Wednesday urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for activities such as walking, cycling and picnicking in view of the G20 Summit.

The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at the Pragati Maidan.

In a media briefing, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said as India Gate and Kartavya Path have been ''designated in the controlled zone'', the Delhi Police appeals to people not to visit the area for ''walking, cycling or picnicking'' during the G20 Summit.

''We have also requested the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) to operate trains from 4 am in the morning to avoid inconvenience to people,'' he said.

In a letter to the DMRC, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora requested it to start train services from 4 am on September 8, 9 and 10 so that security personnel can reach their duty posts on time.

On Wednesday, Delhi Metro officials said the services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on the three days.

Yadav also said online delivery of essential commodities will be allowed but there will be a restriction on food delivery services in the New Delhi district.

Media personnel with G20 passes will gather at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and they will be shuttled to the venue but no taxis will be allowed, Yadav said.

''No media persons will be stopped from going to their offices but they will have to show their organisation ID cards. We are requesting repeatedly to media persons that they can use Metro services for coverage purposes,'' he said.

Yadav also apologised for the traffic congestion on different stretches in Delhi during the rehearsals.

''We know that people are having trouble due to traffic congestion on different stretches, and we apologise for the same. We have also decided to allow traffic movement from time to time during the rehearsals and drills to prevent chaos on the roads,'' the special CP said.

In view of the traffic and security arrangements, Yadav said people are advised to use the navigation app 'Mapmyindia' to reach their destinations.

Yadav further said no bus or taxi will be allowed near the Controlled Zone.

''Taxi and bus services from ISBT Kashmiri Gate will be functional,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)