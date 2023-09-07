Left Menu

Boarding, deboarding of passengers to be not allowed at SC metro station on Sep 9-10

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 02:28 IST
Boarding, deboarding of passengers to be not allowed at SC metro station on Sep 9-10
  • Country:
  • India

Boarding or deboarding of passengers will not be allowed at Supreme Court metro station on September 9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said.

Delhi Metro services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.

In a late-night update, the DMRC added that all metro stations will remain open for the general public from September 8 to 10, except Supreme Court Metro Station where boarding or deboarding of passengers will not be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.

Supreme Court Metro Station is the closest metro station near Pragati Maidan -- the venue of the mega summit.

However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry or exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in the New Delhi district on September 9 and 10 to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations, the DMRC said.

Parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and R K Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 AM on September 8 till noon on September 11, it said.

The move to start metro services early is to facilitate the movement of the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, and traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit.

The mega event is slated to be held from September 9-10 at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global
4
India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloitte

India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023